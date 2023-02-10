US-based global health council names Ghanaian among its new board members

Richard Mawutor Dzikunu has been named on the board

Source: Kwame Ansah, Contributor

International health organization, the Global Health Council has today named Ghanaian award-winning youth activist with a track record in influencing global discussions on sustainable development including adolescent health policies, Richard Mawutor Dzikunu among its four new board members.

This brings the number of board members to sixteen.



Global Health Council is the leading membership organization devoted to advancing global health priorities by uniting advocates, implementers, policymakers, and other stakeholders.



Richard Mawutor Dzikunu is currently the Action Learning Groups Lead, YIELD Hub, Rutgers International.



He is also a United Nations award-winning youth activist with a track record in strategic development communications, grassroots mobilization, and advocacy.



Mr. Dzikunu brings nearly a decade of community, national, and international working experience to the Global Health Council Board.

The European Commission 2017 young leader is also passionate about working with funders, advocates, researchers, and implementers to systematically integrate youth participation practices in their funding, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms.



Reacting to news of his appointment to the GHC board, Mr. Dzikunu said he was honored, humbled and inspired by the confidence reposed in him by the council.



“I look forward to working with the board members to support GHC's efforts to create a world where health and wellbeing for all is ensured through equitable, inclusive, and sustainable investments”, he said.



Meanwhile Chair of the nominating committee, Amy Boldosser-Boesch said the council was “…delighted to welcome these four outstanding leaders as new colleagues on the Global Health Council Board”.



She added, “they bring a wealth of global health experience, and their expertise in policy, advocacy, governance, and strategy will be extremely valuable as we continue to support achieving GHC’s mission.”

The other three joining the Board of Directors this year are:



Laura Herman, Partner, Dalberg Advisors, Laura is a partner in Dalberg’s New York office with over 20 years of experience in global health. She has worked with organizations across the social sector spectrum – corporations, private foundations, multilaterals, and NGOs on issues ranging from strategy, stakeholder engagement, new market entry, advocacy, organizational effectiveness, and collaborative approaches to social change. Her work has included in-country research in dozens of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Kevin Lamb, Partner, WilmerHale, Kevin’s practice focuses on regulatory and complex commercial litigation and appellate matters. He has handled matters before the U.S. Supreme Court, state supreme courts, federal courts of appeals, and federal district courts in a wide variety of substantive areas, including administrative and constitutional law, antitrust, ERISA, the False Claims Act, insurance law, health care law, intellectual property, and Native American Law.



Algene Sajery, Founder and CEO, Catalyst Global Strategies, Algene is a seasoned foreign policy strategist with over 20 years of legislative and political affairs experience in the U.S. Congress, as a presidential political appointee, and the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Algene is the founder and CEO of Catalyst Global Strategies, LLC. A native of Liberia, who came to the U.S. at age three as a political asylee, Algene launched Catalyst in 2020 to help advance, fund, and scale policies and initiatives that improve the lives and livelihoods of people in the developing world.