US gov't supports Ghanaian farmers with US$7m

Farmers at work | File photo

The US government is embarking on a one-year endeavour to provide crucial support to farmers during the lean season in Ghana.

Valued at US$7 million, the newly-launched Farmer Support Activity aims to strengthen food security by assisting farmers in carrying out agricultural activities during the lean season in selected districts across the Upper East, Upper West, Northeast, and Northern Regions, as well as adjacent areas, for a period of three months.



The initiative is being led by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP). The USAID Farmer Support Activity will be implemented through a well-designed cash transfer system to be disbursed in two installments.



Transfers will be made to up to 17,000 vulnerable farmers during the three-month lean season spanning from June to August 2023. WFP, in collaboration with various stakeholders such as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the National Identity Authority, and MTN, among others, has already identified, targeted, and registered the vulnerable smallholder farmers who will benefit from the project.

By partnering with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, USAID and WFP aim to leverage the government's expertise necessary to empower farmers and strengthen agricultural practices.



Through this collaborative approach, the project aims to enhance food security, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana's agricultural sector.



In close collaboration with the Government of Ghana, USAID and WFP are committed to working together to implement this transformative project. Recognising the importance of cooperation and coordination, this joint effort will ensure the effective delivery of support to the farmers in Ghana.