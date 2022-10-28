0
US police charge Ghanaian with improper storage of firearm, trafficking of cocaine

Worcester Police New Kpakpo Brown was charged by the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kpakpo Brown, a 27-year-old Ghanaian who is based in the United States of America, USA, has been charged with improper storage of a large capacity firearm, according to Massachusetts's Worcester Police Department Vice Squad.

He was also charged with the possession of a firearm in the use of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card (taser/stun gun), possession of a large capacity firearm (40 calibre semi-automatic Glock), possession of a large capacity feeding device, and trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad stated that on Wednesday, October 26, the court issued a warrant for a search at 687 687 Millbury Street, Apartment 5.

The target of this search warrant was the 27-year-old Ghanaian Kpakpo Brown.

"On October 26, 2022 members of the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad were in possession of a search warrant for 687 Millbury Street, Apartment 5.

"The target of the search warrant was 27-year-old Kpakpo Brown. At approximately 6:15 PM officers made entry into the apartment. Vice Squad officers located Mr. Brown in the apartment," the statement from the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad read.

The Police added that during the search of Brown's apartment, they seized the following:

"Numerous bags containing 236.5 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm with no serial number, various pills, 5 digital scales, a taser, a box of baking soda and a bag of purple powder."

Others include, "paperwork, 2 watches, boxes of sandwich bags, 2 bottles inositol, a money counter machine and 13,400 cash."

PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
