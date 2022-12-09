US police kill 23-year-old Ghanaian who stabbed his parents

File photo

A 23-year-old Ghanaian identified as Aaron Mensah has been shot and killed by the Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies in the United States of America.

A report by wtop.com disclosed that the Sheriff’s office had responded to the area after Aaron Mensah’s sister called 911 and told them he was stabbing their parents at about 2:15 am.



According to the Maryland State Police, Mensah was instructed to "drop the knife" after he was found with the weapon he used to inflict the wounds on his parents. "After that, one officer shot him with a bean bag round from a shotgun," wtop reported.



"That, the attorney general’s office said, was followed by Mensah 'rapidly moving toward the officer'. Multiple officers deployed their stun guns and three officers fired on the man with their guns."



The Attorney General of the state of Maryland, Brian Frosh, identified the deputies involved in the shooting.



They were Deputy First Class Cassy Boettcher, who has been with the sheriff’s office for two and a half years; Deputy Travis Stely, who has been with the sheriff’s office since September and has six years of law enforcement experience, and Deputy Nathan McLeroy, who has been with the agency since July and has three years’ law enforcement experience.

Frosh’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident adding that the security personnel who fired their guns were not wearing body cameras.



However, other officers involved had theirs on and their devices captured portions of what happened.



"The video will be released in 14 days unless it is deemed to be problematic to the investigation," the report stated.



The portal further reported that Aaron Mensah's father died later at the hospital while his mother is being treated for the injuries.