US’ withdrawal from climate change deal threat to planet, America – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has bemoaned the overwhelming rate of wildfires in the United States of America (USA) recently.

The US has constantly witnessed infernos in some states in recent times, claiming many lives and destroying property.



According to reports, California, Washington and Oregon have been the hardest hit by the rampant infernos.



Mr Mahama reiterated the implications of such disasters on the rest of the world.



Via his Facebook timeline on 11 September 2020, he said: “I’ve been watching CNN reports of fire raging across twelve Western US States.



“This has covered the whole western seaboard in smoke and haze.



“Also, this year, dust from the Sahara Desert blew across the Atlantic and reached as far as the United States.

“More hurricanes and typhoons are being born due to warming of the seas and these are pounding the Caribbean and US, and on the other side of the world, Asian and SE Asian nations,” he added.



He, therefore, stressed that the US government, backing out of the Climate Change Agreement and related regulations has serious implications on the rest of the world, claiming that “it abdicates its leadership role in the fight against climate change.”



“It is difficult to understand how the US government does not see that its withdrawal from the Climate Change Agreement and subsequent repeal of regulations limiting emissions and other environmental controls, threaten our whole planet and the US itself,” Mr Mahama noted.





