USAG money will not be shared amongst executives - USAG President insists

President of the University Students Association of Ghana, Dr. Christian N Anderson

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

The President of the University Students Association of Ghana, Dr. Christian N Anderson who has come under attack by some executives of the association, has fired back insisting that he will not allow the sharing of the association's money by any group of executives.

Following the successful organization of the 22nd USAG Congress held in Kumasi, information emerged from the association that some executives were unhappy and had made statements attacking the President of the association on financial grounds.



But in a statement from the Executives of USAG, the leadership has come to the defense of the President on his decision to protect the association’s funds.



The President has gone on to also explain his decision, indicating that after clearing the expenses and loans contracted for the organization of the congress, he has directed the Financial Controller of the Association to ensure full accountability and also not allow a penny to leave the coffers of the association.



In a move aimed at changing the narrative where executives of unions dissipate funds of the organization when they are exiting office, the current executive of USAG, led by president have promised to protect the purse and keep it intact for the next administration.

The executives of USAG led by the General Secretary and Financial Controller have strongly indicated their support for the association’s President and have gone on to rally NEC and Senate members to support the decision by the President.



It has also been stated by the leadership of USAG that Dr. Anderson is not under any investigation and will be taking legal action against persons who attempt to use the association’s funds and tarnish the image of the association.



