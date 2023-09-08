USAG president absconds after misappropriating funds, avoiding executives - Statement

The absconded USAG president, Dr Christian Ntsiful Anderson

The University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) has accused its president of absconding after misappropriating funds of the Association.

In a statement, the Association said that Dr. Christian Ntsiful Anderson, its president, breached their constitution by tasking his sister, who is a non-executive member, to collect dues on their behalf.



The statement added that all efforts to reach him have since proven futile.



“We bring to the attention of the entire university community and the punlic that the President of USAG, Dr. Christian Ntsiful Anderson, is alleged to have been involved in financial improprieties, including the unlawful collection of funds, unauthorized disbursement of the funds, hoarding of association funds and absconding with these funds.



“To add salt to injury, the President unlawfully instructed his sister (relative who is not an executive) to collect dues and capitation paid by member institutions at congress grounds. This is in breach of Article 33, Clause 2(a). The flippant disregard for the USAG constitution by the president is extremely alarming,” the statement said.



The statement also said that the president has failed to meet with the executive body to make accounts to it.



“Furthermore, the President, Dr. Christian Ntsiful Anderson, has not been forthcoming with the entire executive body concerning the finances of the entire administration and the just ended congress in any official meeting whatsoever. Efforts to reach the president has proven futile as he has deliberately refused to respond to calls. He has eluded meeting with the entire executive body since after congress ended,” the release said.

AE/OGB