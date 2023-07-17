USAPEEC embarks on campaign to broaden benefits of poultry products amongst consumers

The logo of USAPEEC

Source: Jenny Tetteh, Contributor

The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) has been conducting engaging, informative and entertaining campaigns across Ghana driving brand loyalty, product awareness and consumer education.

The campaign is targeted at everyone from importers and wholesalers to customers and future chefs.



The latest campaign objective is to educate technical university students on poultry in general. USAPEEC began their campaign with warehouse promotions in partnership with Ghanaian importers, promoting American poultry products, which is of high quality and has many nutritional benefits. Importers in turn gave their U.S. poultry buyers an opportunity to win a range of instant prizes.



Over the years, USAPEEC, instituted a ‘National Cooking Competition’ with all Technical Universities in Ghana. The campaign is hosted biennially with the sixth (6th) edition slated for July 2023.



A two-day hands-on training program will allow second and third-year students, numbering between 80 and 100, from all ten (10) Technical Universities in Ghana, an opportunity to get hands on training in Accra.

The workshop will be hosted by internationally renowned chef, David Bonom from New York, USA as well as the local team from the Labadi Beach Hotel. Following the two-day training program USAPEEC will give the top 10 students from their respective Technical Universities an opportunity to compete against each other to find the ultimate future-chef.



Each institution will have two (2) representatives, the best student doing the cooking and supported by a runner to battle it out in the kitchen. The students will be tasked to prepare a main meal with U.S. chicken and a dessert with U.S. processed egg products. The competition will be led by a highly esteemed local chef Rutherford Opoku-Boahene.



An esteemed group of local chefs and catering professionals, including David Bonom, will judge the contestants and put every bite through a taste test to select the winner.



The campaign will be wrapped up at a gala dinner and awards evening to honour the participating students and their institutions. The winner of the America Chicken Cooking Competition will receive a four-month internship with Labadi Beach Hotel as well as culinary products for him/herself while the technical universities will also receive sponsored prizes.