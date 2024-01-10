UTAG,TUTAG walk out from meeting with FWSC over poor condition of service

UTAG,TUTAG in a meeting with officials from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), has on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The groups cited bad faith, contempt and lackadaisical attitude on the part of the employer, FWSC, towards the discussion of the very important aspects of their conditions of service as reasons.



According to the two associations, university teachers would no longer entertain what it describes as gross disrespect and lack of commitment towards their quest for improvement in their conditions of service.



They insisted that UTAG/TUTAG wouldn’t be part of meetings that do not yield benefits and warned that the voices of University Lecturers would be heard soon in the language better understood by the Employer/Government.



The National President for UTAG, Professor Mamudu A. Akudugu, in a telephone interview with GhanaWeb, noted the commission picked out some key components in the conditions an left some out.



He explained that as groups, they are not going to pick and choose conditions rather, they want the commission to relook at the entire condition of service as they have agreed.



“We were in a meeting with the FWSC about our condition of service and some other key component of our conditions of service that we thought would be part of the meeting. Our employer is of a different view regarding our concerns

“Some key components of our conditions of service were supposed to be included in our meeting. So, we think that as we are talking about them, then it should have been everything and not to pick and choose. So we decided to walk out," he said.



Although Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, did not give out the specifics of the conditions for which they walked out, he noted that as associations, they would return to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission if it is ready to meet all of the terms and conditions.



NW/OGB



