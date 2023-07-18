UTAG-UDS threaten demo over cancellation of positions

UTAG-UDS, called on GTEC to cease implementation of the cancellation of the positions

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Development Studies (UDS) has hinted at plans to embark on a strike over the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) cancellation of some positions.

In a letter addressed to the Director General, GTEC, UTAG-UDS, called on GTEC to cease implementation of the cancellation of the positions else it would embark on an industrial action.



According to UTAG-UDS, it has observed that “this exercise of cancellation of positions was reached without recourse and consultations with the members of Public University Unions across the country, who are critically affected by these unilateral decisions” while “some of these positions offered for cancellation were negotiated for as part of the payroll allowances,” among other observations.

It therefore requested “an immediate STOP to the implementation process of this unilateral and non-consultative decision of GTEC and, by extension government.”



UTAG-UDS added that “failure to STOP this implementation, members will embark on an indefinite strike/industrial action from the 28th of July 2023, in accordance with the Labour Act (2003) Act 651, until these concerns are addressed.”