UTAG calls for withdrawal of Public Universities Bill

File photo

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says the government should ensure that the Public Universities Bill is withdrawn following Parliament suspension of the bill on Thursday, October 22.

Dr. Samuel Nkumba, the University of Ghana local president of UTAG told Joy News that the current state of the Bill seeks to deprive tertiary institutions their freedom and autonomy.



“We are of a candid opinion that the Bill in its state isn’t something that is necessary; neither is it something that is to the benefit of tertiary education,” Dr. Samuel Nkumba stated. “Our view has been that the Bill be dropped and two issues raised are, the Bill is not necessary and unconstitutional.”



Dr. Nkumba observed that the Bill was in contravention of the supreme law of the country - the 1992 Constitution - particularly, where it relates to academic freedom of the universities.

“Even if it is a bill that has to pass, all stakeholders [that] might have expressed varying opinions must be brought on board for a draft that reflects the needs of all,” he stated.



Dr. Nkumba added that the purpose of the Bill is already being done by the existing regulatory bodies, and that if those institutions were provided with more of the resources they need to harmonize the operations and systems of the universities, then “we do not need a new bill to do all of these”.