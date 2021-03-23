UTAG calls on government to improve internet services for online learning

President of UG-UTAG, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan

The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on the government to improve internet connectivity throughout the country to help improve and sustain online learning.

In efforts to prevent disruption in the academic calendar and curriculum, both private and public schools adopted online teaching and learning.



This eventually led to modifications in the educational sector amid several forms of challenges and shortcomings.



President of the University of Ghana chapter of UTAG, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan believes the online system can be maintained if the government makes access to the internet easy.



“If we could improve our internet services then, we can improve our online learning. This will help students…to learn online, get admitted and will also open admission for more people; people who wish to do their degrees online can access courses without several challenges because we don’t have too many courses that require physical presence,” he told UniversNews.

According to him, although the pandemic brought teaching to a halt to some extent, it has positively enabled teachers to adapt to other technologies that can be used in their practice.



“Most of my colleagues and I who had no idea about e-learning are now able to navigate ourselves through it…"



“We’ve been able to train ourselves to work extra hard due to the online learning,” he added.