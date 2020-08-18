Regional News

UTAG commends govt for granting COLTEK autonomy

The teachers say governments demonstrates commitment TVET in Ghana

Teachers of the College of Technology Education Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has commended the government for converting the College into a full-fledged university.

The teachers, who formed the COLTEK chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), said the move by the government was a demonstration of its firm commitment towards the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana.



Dr Stephen Baffour Adjei, Chairman of COLTEK chapter of UTAG, at a press conference in Kumasi, said the teachers were grateful that parliament had finally passed a Bill to give the Kumasi and Mampong campuses of the University of Education Winneba autonomy.



Members of the Association, he said, would cooperate and support the government in its industrialization agenda to transform the nation to promote national development.



The President, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a Technical Examination Unit at COLTEK in December 2019, announced plans to grant autonomy to the COLTEK and the College of Agriculture Education (CAGRIC) at Asante Mampong.



Parliament on Monday, August 10, this year, passed the University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Bill to give effect to the President’s vision, and proposed Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, as the new name for COLTEK.

Dr Adjei said COLTEK and CAGRIC of UEW had discharged their mandate of training highly qualified technical and vocational teachers and other professionals, who are currently in responsible positions in the nation’s development agenda.



He said the teachers were committed to demonstrating support and high professional competence by developing innovative and transformational curricular within the context of competency-based training, learner-centred and problem-solving learning techniques that were practical and relevant to TVET.



Again, the teachers were ready to deploy the most qualified and professional expertise to fulfil the mandate of the new University in terms of fostering the necessary linkages between university, industry and community at all levels of education.



Dr Adjei said the teachers were awaiting the President’s assent to the Bill to allow the new university to take-off this academic year.

