UTAG, other labour unions postpone intended strike

Logos of the Unions

The intended strike by labour unions in the various public universities across the country will no longer come off as scheduled.

This follows an invitation for the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA) to appear before the National Labour Commission (NLC), on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.



“After the deliberations, the Commission directed that the Employer should hold meetings with the four (4) Labour Unions on Friday, 14th October 2022 and Monday, 17th October 2022 to discuss terms of payment and other related matters”, a statement issued by the four labour unions, Thursday, 13 October 2022 indicated.



It continued that the “parties are to report back to the Commission on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 3pm.”



The statement further disclosed that due to the intended date for the parties to report back to the NLC, “the intended strike action of all Labour Unions in the public universities in Ghana, which was to commence from Today, 13th October 2022 has been postponed for the meetings with the Employer to take place.”

However, “should the meetings fail to yield the intended result, leadership will, accordingly, communicate the next date for the strike action,” the statement added.



Labour unions in the various public universities across the country gave government a week to reverse a directive that seeks to negatively compromise the conditions of service of university workers.



A statement issued by the four labour unions had said: “Upon further deliberations among the National Leaders, we write to communicate that the intended strike action of all labour unions in the public universities in Ghana takes effect from Thursday, 13 October 2022.”



It indicated that: “This gives the employer and all stakeholders of tertiary education in Ghana one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of University Workers.”