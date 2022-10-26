UTAG, others continue strike

Four worker unions in the public universities of Ghana continue their strike

Four worker unions in the public universities of Ghana have said their ongoing sit-down strike which began on Monday, October 17, 2022, to demand better conditions of service, will still not be called off.

The unions disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, co-signed by the National President of UTAG Prof Solomon Nunoo, GAUA National President Dr Beth Ofei-Awuku, National Chairman of SSA-UoG Mr Isaac Donkor and National Chairman TEWU-Gh Mr Sulemana Abdul-Rahman.



According to the statement, the National Leaders of UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, TEWU-GH, and FUSSAG “attended a meeting with the Employer on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, following an invitation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).



“Unfortunately, the outcome of the meeting was not favourable as the Employer was adamant to restore the Vehicle Maintenance and Off Campus Allowances to the adjusted ex-pump rate of GHS10.99.”

It revealed that: “Later that afternoon, the National Leaders attended a hearing at the National Labour Commission (NLC) where the Commission further entreated the parties to continue engaging as per the directive captured in its letter dated 20th October 2022.



“However, considering the facts and evidence before it, the national leaders are of the considered opinion that the Commission should have had no difficulty in making a definite order against the Employer to pay amounts on figures agreed and established by convention.”



It added: “Thus, the National Executive Committees/Councils of the Labour Unions, at their individual meetings, resolved to continue with the ongoing strike action until further notice.”