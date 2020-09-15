General News

UTAG suspends threat to strike

UTAG has urged government to pay Book and Research Allowances

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has given government up till the end of September to complete the payment of last academic year’s Book and Research Allowances.

Members of UTAG threatened to withdraw their services on Monday, September 14 if government failed to show commitment to pay the Allowances due them two months ago, by the latest.



“UTAG would like to inform the public and all stakeholders that it has suspended its intended withdrawal of its services in all public universities by the close of day today, Monday, September 14, 2020,” a press statement from the Association said.



“This decision follows from a show of commitment by government towards the payment of Last Academic Year’s – i.e. 2019/2020 Academic Year – Book and Research Allowances.

“UTAG has gathered pieces of information through its discussions with people representing government that amply suggest that government is heeding to the call of UTAG to pay the allowances, which should have been been paid by the end of July 2020 at the latest.



“UTAG, however, would like to urge government to complete the payment processes by the end of September 2020 otherwise it may be compelled to return to the withdrawal of its services.”



The statement was jointly signed by National President Professor Charles Marfo and National Secretary Dr Eric Abavare.

