UTAG to drag strike until government yields to demands

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President of the University Teachers Association (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo has declared that they will not back down until the government meets their demands.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Professor Nunoo explained how the government failed to show good faith during their negotiations last Friday.

“We have taken this matter to the Labour Commission. We had our first hearing last week, on Wednesday. At the Labour Commission, the ruling was that Government should sit with us and discuss the payment terms. However, when we got back to the table last Friday, the government said the terms of payment do not mean they should pay us the money and they are not ready to discuss any payment”.

However, he stated that his side is always ready to negotiate with the government.

“As I always say, no employee is ready or interested in strike actions. The most important thing is let’s pay and pay well so we can have a congenial or a good atmosphere for work”.

He also advised the government to address their demands to prevent the occurrence of security issues as a result of the strike.

On Monday, October 18, 2022, four major labour unions namely; UTAG, Teachers and Educational Workers Union-Ghana (TEWU-GH), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) embarked on a strike to get the government to settle their Fuel, Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances.

