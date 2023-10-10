UTV Invasion: Vim Lady suspects insider collusion

Broadcaster Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady

Broadcaster Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has raised doubts about the possibility of the alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs entering the studios of United Television (UTV) without assistance from someone within the media house.

The incident took place during the live broadcast of "United Showbiz" on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



The group, reportedly dissatisfied with Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular pundit on the show, stormed the studios.



Vim Lady expressed her doubts about the invaders' ability to breach the studio's security without inside assistance.



She pointed out that considering the location of the UTV studio and the level of security in place, it would be challenging for outsiders to access the premises without the help of someone from within.



Taking to Facebook on October 9, 2023, Vim Lady shared her opinion on the matter, writing, "Where the UTV studio is and the security inside, there is no way the NPP boys could enter without an Insider. Accomplice Allah!"

Background



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.





