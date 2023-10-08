UTV attack: When persuasion fails, force is applied - Presidential staffer defends NPP thugs

Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri

Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri has justified the invasion of UTV studios by alleged NPP members and individuals on Saturday, October 7.

According to him, the NPP wrote a petition to the station raising concerns about the show but it was ignored.



In a Facebook post after the event he wrote, "You??? You??? You are condemning the invitation of the studios? When the NPP wrote a petition to the station raising concerns about the show.......it was opening thorn into pieces on LIVE television. When persuasion fails, force is applied."



This comes after alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling NPP stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



The over a dozen thugs stormed the studio demanding the whereabouts of A Plus indicating that they were after him for shredding a letter written to the management of UTV asking for a reform of United Showbiz.



Meanwhile, the police have arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing.





NAY/WA