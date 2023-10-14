UTV attack: Why are you crying more than the bereaved? - NPP's Jennifer Queen clashes with Nana Ntow

A heated argument unfolded on UTV's Adekye Nsroma show between Jennifer Oforiwaa Prempeh (Jennifer Queen), a National Communications Team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Nana Ntow Amirekyi, a political activist.

The dispute centered on the invasion of Accra-based United Television by 16 individuals allegedly associated with the NPP, which had occurred a few weeks earlier.



Nana Ntow Amirekyi expressed the opinion that the incident at UTV was not a significant cause for concern.



He suggested that if past similar occurrences had been addressed properly, they might not have recurred.



Nana Ntow emphasized the need for setting an example to prevent such incidents from happening again, saying, "You see, you didn't listen to what I said. I said all these things that are happening, if we had been able to use someone as an example, everything would have ceased. If I say this, is it not general?"



Jennifer Queen, evidently discontented with Nana Ntow's perspective, questioned why he had never condemned previous incidents but was now inclined to criticize the NPP party.

She confronted him with, "When those incidents happened, did you ever sit here to comment on it? God is watching you."



Read what transpired between Jennifer Queen and Nana Ntow Amirekyi here:



Nana Ntow: In the history of Ghana, this is an era when we have a president who's a human rights lawyer, yet during his governance, things are not progressing as they should.



Jennifer: And so, what? (referring to Ntow’s human rights lawyer comment). Look at how you are exaggerating; when a journalist was brutalised some time ago, did you act this way? At that time, were you not even a General Secretary to the PNC party?



Nana Ntow: What I am saying, if you listen to me, it will help you.

Jennifer Queen: You cannot help me.



Nana Ntow: If it won’t help you, then, keep quiet.



Jennifer Queen: You are not an NPP member, you don’t even have a political party, why are you crying more than the bereaved?



Nana: Ah, so, what exactly is your problem?



Jennifer Queen: You too, what exactly is your problem?

Nana Ntow: I am a Ghanaian.



Jeniffer Queen: But are those boys who came here Pakistanis or from Zimbabwe? Am I from Mozambican?



Nana Ntow: Maybe where they come from, when they see that a programme is being held, they can just walk in and do whatever they want.



Agya Kwabena who was host of the ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme had to come in with a different question to be able to bring peace between the two.



