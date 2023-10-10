UTV invasion: A Plus goes after Maurice Ampaw, Owusu-Bempah

A Plus, Maurice Ampaw and Owusu Bempah

Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, a one-time musician turned political activist has taken a stance against two individuals whom he believes are undermining the unity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Plus has pointed fingers at Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Communication Director of the NPP, and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, alleging that their actions are detrimental to the party's cohesion.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on October 9, 2023, A Plus warned Ernest Owusu Bempah to cease his attacks on him, emphasizing that he will respond in kind if such behavior persists.



Additionally, he drew attention to an alleged incessant insult directed at him by Maurice Ampaw, highlighting that he has refrained from retaliating, questioning why his critics within the party are not met with similar restraint.



"Uncle, those two people, (Maurice Ampaw and Ernest Owusu Bempah), are part of the two main people destroying the NPP party," A Plus declared.



He added, "I want to use your platform to inform Ernest Owusu Bempah that if he doesn't want me to show him that respect, then we will go the other way round.



"Every day, Maurice Ampaw sits on Wontumi FM and insults me. I have never taken boys there to stop his show because I believe that they have the right to say whatever they want to say about me.”

Background



A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.





AM/GA



