UTV invasion: Tearing a paper with our letterhead on it an insult - NPP GA/R chairman jabs A Plus

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Agorhom, has condemned the October 7, 2023 invasion of the studios of UTV during the live broadcast of the "United Showbiz" program.

According to him, even though he condemns the action by a group of youth affiliated with the NPP, he would have reacted in a similar manner if he was to be present in the studio.



"Even if force must be applied, that is why I am saying that it should have been sanctioned by the party. And I am telling you that the party has not done any such thing.



"In another case, whether you like it or not, the very act that motivated that kind of response that they went there is that; our brother A Plus, publicly tore our party’s letter, and that is an insult to us.



He further noted, "If I was to be there, and care is not taken, maybe myself, I would have done something before I realized that I should have taken my time. So, for the host of that program to allow that incident to happen... even though she was not the one who tore the paper, but when he was tearing the paper, she was there, and she should have condemned the act because the letterhead belongs to the party,” he said.



The incident saw a group of NPP members demanding the presence of one-time musician turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, after he tore a letter addressed to the management of UTV on air.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerapa TV, on October 8, 2023, Chairman Divine emphasized that such actions were disrespectful and detrimental to the party's reputation.



He clarified that the alleged thugs who stormed the studio were not officially sanctioned by the NPP, but their actions were a response to what they perceived as a direct insult by A Plus to the party.



Background



A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.

The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.





