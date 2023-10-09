UTV management should improve their security - Carlos Ahenkorah advises

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for the Tema West constituency

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for the Tema West constituency, has urged UTV management to strengthen security access to their studios to ensure the safety of staff and guests.

While condemning the recent invasion of UTV studios by alleged NPP members during the United Showbiz show, Ahenkorah stressed the importance of improving security measures to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access to the premises.



During an appearance on UTV, he stated, "Even though I condemn the act of the NPP thugs for invading the UTV studios, I also think that UTV management should improve their security to ensure that people are cleared before they have access to the studios."



Ahenkorah emphasized the need for controlled access, saying, "We must allow some security to prevail to ensure such a thing doesn't happen again."



The incident in question took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, when a group of alleged NPP thugs disrupted the live broadcast of United Showbiz. They stormed the studio seeking A Plus, alleging that he had criticized the show and called for reforms in a letter to UTV management.



The police subsequently arrested 16 individuals at the UTV premises, and investigations are ongoing to address the incident.

UTV Attack: NPP believes in freedom of speech, but ... - Carlos Ahenkorah #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/EhEyfBdFoF — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 9, 2023

