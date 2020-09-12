Regional News

UW/R: Chief and people of Boli assure NPP of their votes in Dec. 7 elections

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The Chief and people of the Boli traditional area of the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region, have said they will not be enticed to vote for a visionless party and assured the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of their votes in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

According to the chief, Naa Mahama Issahaku it is evident that the governing NPP values the people of Boli.



Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people during the visit of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to the area, Naa Issahaku enumerated interventions and policies that have helped enhance the lives of the people of Boli under the NPP, including the provision of potable water, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School (SHS) and renovation of the Boli Junior High School (JHS) Block.



Naa Issahaku also noted that the people of Boli will only believe in a Manifesto that will continue to enhance the lives of people, and not one that will cause retrogression.



He said: “We will not believe in a manifesto that will cancel teacher trainee allowance, NABCO; a manifesto that will take us back to dumsor and IMF.

“The people of Boli assure you that we will not be lured into a party of no vision who can only be remembered with hardship, we will not be lured to exchange our colour TV for a visionless black and white TV party who only believe that graduates after spending resources in education should become Okada riders. We will give NPP one hundred percent of our votes.”



Vice-President Bawumia on his part, assured the Chief and people of their share of government’s proposed Model Senior High Schools across the sixteen regions of the country.



He also promised that the Wa-Boli road will be constructed to ensure the smooth movement of persons and transportation of farm produce to the Regional capital.



Dr Bawumia also urged the people of Boli to vote for the Parliamentary Candidate of Wa Central Hajia Humu Awudu and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December polls.

