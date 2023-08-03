Ubuntu Online Academy launched

Ubuntu Online Academy

The Ubuntu Online Academy, a portal that offers free lessons for the youth has been launched at the British Council in Accra.

Mrs. Sylvia Akwaboah, president of the online academy, and co-founders Baruch and Jed Akwaboah who the brain behind believe that the platform offers the Ghanaian youth a unique platform to acquire knowledge and expertise necessary for their survival and progress in the fast-changing corporate world.



Speaking at the launch, Sylvia Akwaboah stated that they will reach out to corporate entities to identify gaps in their human resource structure and management and develop tailor-made solutions via the Ubuntu channel.



Such content would help bridge the gap and also help to prepare the youth and get them 'where they want them to be'.



Conversation at the event also revealed numerous ideas, precautions, advises, and suggestions that the youth should live by in order to accomplish their aspirations and goals in life.

Baruch and Jed Akwaboah are owners of a Non-Governmental Organization dubbed Soccer for Dreamers. They partnered with the Ghana Football Association to donate football and host football tournaments annually.



