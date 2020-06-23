Regional News

Ultra-modern Business Advisory Centre inaugurated at West Gonja

An ultra-modern office complex for the Business Advisory Resource Centre designed to offer entrepreneurial skills training to the youth in the area to be self-employed has been inaugurated at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality.

The building, which has 14 offices, was constructed with funding from the African Development Bank.



Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, who spoke during the inauguration ceremony of the facility at Damongo, said it would aid the growth of local businesses and create jobs for the youth not only in the municipality but also the Savannah Region in general.



Mr Muhazu Jibril said it would also promote economic activities towards job creation and reduce the rate of poverty in the municipality and beyond.

Mr Alidu Ewura, West Gonja Municipal Director of the Business Advisory Centre of the Rural Enterprises Project (REP), expressed satisfaction about the project and gave assurance to take good care of the facility.



Mr Samuel Opata, Consultant assigned to the project, said the Centre would provide all the necessary support to people who wanted to start new businesses and help improve on the few existing ones.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.