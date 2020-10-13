Ultra-modern Takoradi market on course - Takoradi Mayor

Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Mr Abdul Mumin Issah says the re-development of the Takoradi Market Circle is progressing steadily.

He said work is ongoing at the GHAPOHA Junior Staff Quarters area where the majority of the market women will occupy.



According to him, structures are in place to relocate traders to places like the ECG Pay Point at the Market Circle, New Spain area and Osei area at the Kokompe light industrial enclave.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Issah said the redevelopment of the market would improve social infrastructural facilities, including toilets, drainage networks and health posts.



He addedd, the initiative will also help improve waste collection, reduce traffic congestion around the markets, increase trading activities and provide adequate parking for vehicles and security.

President Akufo-Addo during a recent tour of the Western Region cut the sod for the commencement of the project estimated to cost €48 Million and to be completed in two and half years.



The Mayor said the over 100-year-old market was congested with inadequate storage and sanitary facilities.



Other challenges are vehicular congestion, weak wooden structures, inadequate drainage, poor electrical works, which expose traders to health, safety and fire risks.