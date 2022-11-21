Unas Owusu preaches unity as he retains Bono East NDC Chairmanship position

The newly elected NDC regional executives

Correspondence from Bono East Region

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East have retained Unas Owusu as the Regional Chairman for another four years.



At the end of voting at the party’s Second Regional Delegates Conference in Atebubu on Sunday, November 2022, Unas Owusu polled 212 votes to brush off stiff competition from his sole contender, Akwasi Lampo who managed 149 votes.



Whilst another notable incumbent, Gakpo Kofi Raphael defeated renowned football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, to retain his position as the Regional Treasurer, Mohammed Shemsudeeni Ali lost his position as the Regional Secretary to Isaac Adaebsah.



Addressing the media after the new executives have been sworn into office, the newly elected Regional Chairman promised to build a united front for the NDC to capture all the eleven seats in the region.



He charged members of the party to bury their differences now that the elections are over so that they can forge ahead in unison to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.



“One of the key things I will do is bring everybody on board because the elections are over and we need a united front to ensure victory for the NDC in 2024 and that is something on top of my agenda and so I am entreating every member of the NDC to come on board to make the party stronger because we are one family”.



Full Results of the Bono East NDC Regional Elections:



DEPUTY ORGANIZER



JOENAL NANG YINBIL – 261(ELECTED)



MUSAH MAHAMUD - 100



ORGANIZER



PRINCE OPOKU MENSAH – 195(ELECTED)

SINTUUBO JONAS - 160



DEPUTY TREASURER



AWUDULAI AMADU EBEN – 248(ELECTED)



AWUDU ISSAH - 113



TREASURER



GAKPO KOFI RAPHAEL – 234(ELECTED)



CHARLES KWADWO NTIM - 126



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



SULEMAN MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA – 212(ELECTED)



KWADWO AGYEI DWOMOR - 149



DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER



THOMAS BOATENG BOAKYE – 130 (ELECTED

ABUBAKARI SULEMAN - 232



CHAIRMAN



UNAS OWUSU – 212(ELECTED)



AKWASI LAMPO - 149



ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR



HAMIDU AHMED HARRISON - 129



INUSAH ISAAKA – 231(ELECTED)



YOUTH ORGANIZER



BILAL M. SULEMANA - 16



SAMARI ABDULAI – 23(ELECTED)



DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



OBENG AGYENIM BOATENG – 23(ELECTED)

KOFI BABA – 11(ELECTED)



MAHMOUD ABDUL – FATAHI - 6



DEPUTY SECRETARY



DONKOR ISAAC – 219(ELECTED)



HARUNA ISSAKA - 14



IDDRISU HAMISU - 51



PATRICK OPOKU - 77



WOMEN ORGANIZER



EDEGBE MARGARET DEDE - 3



FATI ABUBAKARI -1



ESTHER OWUSU BAFFOE – 21(ELECTED)



VICE CHAIRMAN

ALHAJI NASIRU YUSSIF - 122(ELECTED)



MUDA SULEMANA – 197(ELECTED)



MUSAH SULEMANA - 42



SECRETARY



MOHAMMED SHEMSUDEENI ALI - 158



ISAAC ADAEBSAH – 203(ELECTED)



DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER



HAJIA SALATU – 11(ELECTED)



YAA ANOKYEWAA – 22(ELECTED)



ELLEN OSEI - 2