Uncap GETFund: NUGS holds placard-holding protest at Parliament House

Members of NUGS, including NUGS President Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo spotted wearing white shirts

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has today, Thursday, 16 March 2023, held its placard-holding protest.

The placard-holding protest which was held over the capping of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) took place at the Parliament House.



The capping denies the fund access to the GETFund levy accrued.



Members of NUGS, including NUGS President Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo were spotted wearing white T-shirts, with 'Uncap GETFUND' inscribed on it and yielding placards at the premises of the House of Parliament.

Some of the placards read: “Ken Ofori-Atta leave GETFUND alone quality education depends on adequate funding; Colleges of Education need infrastructure uncup GETFUND now; Are you happy with the state of schools in your constituency uncup GETFUND now,” among others.



The aim of the action, according to NUGS, is to get parliament to uncap GETFund to make funds available for education.



It is also aimed at preventing the “ministry of finance from implementing the GETFund formula for this year which will see only 39 per cent of GETFUND levy allocated to the fund with the remaining 61 per cent diverted into other areas.”