Uncap GETFund: NUGS to petition parliament

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) will tomorrow, 16 March 2023, organise a placard-holding protest over the capping of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

The capping denies the fund access to the GETFund levy accrued.



A statement issued by the leadership of NUGS, on Tuesday, 15 March 2023, said the union “shall proceed to submit a petition to the leadership of parliament on the same day at the end of the placard-holding protest.”



The aim of the action, according to the statement, is to get parliament to uncap GETFund to make funds available for education.

It is also aimed at preventing the “ministry of finance from implementing the GETFund formula for this year which will see only 39 per cent of GETFUND levy allocated to the fund with the remaining 61 per cent diverted into other areas.”



It added that the union “shall be joined by Civil Society Organisations led by the Africa Education Watch and the continental student’s body, the All Africa Students Union.”