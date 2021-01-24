Uncompleted teachers' bungalow in Gburimani abandoned due to lack of funds

The structure made up of six rooms have been left abandoned for three years

Correspondence from the Northern Region

Efforts to provide accommodation for teachers posted to the Gburimani community have come to a halt for almost 3 years now due to lack of funds to complete it.



The structure which has been abandoned is made of six (6) rooms and have started developing cracks on the walls due to the less attention been paid to it.



Speaking to the Assemblyman of the area, Ibrahim Mohammed, he said the project started somewhere in 2018 but due to lack of funds, they have not been able to complete it for teachers to move in.



Mohammed explained that the initiative was to alleviate the suffering teachers posted to the community usually go through in search of accommodation which oftentimes don't get and would have to stay in Tamale whiles travelling every weekday to the community to teach.



He also started that the project so far has seen contributions from some avenues including the former MP of Tolon, Wahab Suhuyini, who supported the project with roofing sheets. The then NDC candidate, Adam Naa Nyama also supported with 10 bags of cement. The Assembly came to the aid with a truck of sea sand, and the PTA who also contributed in acquiring some materials.

“We have sought support from different places and up to now, we are still hanging, we couldn't finish up the project,” he said.



Mohammed however appealed to authorities, NGOs and philanthropists to come in and help complete the project.



“We have teachers coming from faraway places and as an Assemblyman, I have to do my best to see how best I can do to find them places to sleep and it’s always difficult. I am appealing to our newly elected MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu and the NGOs to come and assist us complete it, it will help our teachers stay in the community."



Speaking to Madam Doris, a teacher at Gburimani Ahmadiya Primary School, who have just been posted there and said to have come from Obuasi, she lamented on the none existence of accommodation for teachers coming from far places.



“When I was coming, I didn’t know getting accommodation will be all that difficult. However, for now, I perch in a KG block. It's not easy, so I am appealing to government, the Assembly to come in and help complete the uncompleted structure, at least, it will help."