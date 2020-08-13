Politics

Under Akufo-Addo, only Twi speakers are Ghanaians – NDC

NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Speaking the Twi language is what defines or qualifies one as a Ghanaian citizen under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

At a press conference held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, the NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah accused President Akfuo-Addo of superintending a discriminatory voters registration process where non-Akans' participation was suppressed through state-sponsored intimidation and violence.



Quoting the 1992 Constitution to make his point, Mr Afriyie Ankrah said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, article 35 Clauses (5) and (6) of the 1992 Constitution state that:



"(5) The state shall actively promote the integration of the peoples of Ghana and PROHIBIT discrimination and prejudice on the grounds of place of origin, circumstances of birth, ethnic origin, gender or religion, creed or other beliefs.



(6) Towards the achievement of the objectives, stated in clause (5), the state shall take appropriate measures to:



(a) Foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional, ethnic and other loyalties.

(b) Provide adequate facilities for and encourage free mobility of people, goods and services throughout Ghana".



“This is the Constitution that Akufo-Addo swore to defend and protect”, he said, adding: “Unfortunately, we are all witnesses to the state-sponsored acts of national disunity and systematic marginalisation of non-Akan-speaking Ghanaians”.



“Under Akufo-Addo, birth certificates are not adequate proof of citizenship”, noting: “The only evidence of citizenship is the ability to speak Twi”.



Mr Afriyie Ankrah said: “The strangest thing we have witnessed is the issue of a birth certificate not being proof of Ghanaian citizenship and yet the same document is used as proof of citizenship to obtain a Ghanaian passport and a Ghana card”.



“The logic is difficult to accept”, he said.

“Rather than challenge prospective registrants who are perceived to be unqualified, as provided for under C.I 94, the NPP and their collaborators in the military would prefer to physically use violence to prevent such Ghanaians from registering as happened in the Eastern border of the country.



“We all saw the horrible and horrendous video footages”, he said.





