Politics

Under Mahama everyone will be safe, no more Kayayei - NDC

One of the policies of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to give every head porter popularly known as Kayayei, permanent employment, according to the party's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Apart from that, there will be an apprentice allowance.



"One of the policies is that kayayei will be a thing of the past because there will be jobs for them....every apprentice in the country will be registered and given 'apprentice alawa' monthly," he said in an interaction on Me Man Nti programme on Neat FM with Maame Biamah Kwafo.



Sammy Gyamfi also indicated that Former President John Mahama will soon be explaining the party's policies sector by sector in a policy dialogue series.

"This will start before the manifesto is launched in August. We are pursuing an agenda which is jobs for the people; prosperity for all...under Mahama everyone will feel safe," he added.



Listen to him in the video below.





