Under resourcing Ghana Police inhibiting crime combat - Minister laments

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has expressed worry over the under-resourcing of the Ghana Police Service, indicating it affects crime combat.

Acknowledging the enormous nature of the work of the Police in the country, he noted that there is the need for the Police to be well resourced to help them combat crime and protect the country.



The Minister was speaking to the Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh and his entourage when they paid a visit to the Central Region as part of the IGP’s tour of the various regions to gauge the preparedness of his personnel ahead of the 2020 election.



“I want to commend you. I’ve followed your exploits, places that you have been to as a Commander, Regional Commander, Deputy IGP the support that you gave to your boss and taking over the IGP as a country no doubt about it that we are an oasis of peace and the internal security is quite high. But for your diligence and how serious you take your assignment I’m not sure as a country we would come this far.



“It’s a service that we give you very little but expect more than necessary when something goes wrong that’s where we begin to bash you. We fail to take a step back and say this expectation from the Police do we give them the support to enable them to discharge their duties effectively. But that notwithstanding, you and your men have worked diligently.”

On his part, the IGP promised to provide effective policing by ensuring that there are no incidents before, during, and after the 2020 polls.



He assured the Minister of professionalism from his officers, warning that anyone who violates the code of conduct of the service will be dealt with within the precincts of the law.



“My officers will be as professional as possible to ward off violence before, during and after the 2020 polls. Let me use this opportunity to advise the youth against allowing themselves to be used as tools for political violence. The law will not spare such individuals”, he warned.