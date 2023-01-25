Undercurrent events caused Minority shakeup in Parliament – Asah Asante

Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer, UG

The Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) Dr. Kwame Asah Asante says the shakeup in the leadership for the Minority caucus in Parliament was necessitated by disturbing issues in the house.

The opposition NDC has made changes to its leadership in Parliament with the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.



The former Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam replaces Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



Dr. Ato Forson is to be assisted by MP for Ellembele, Kofi Armah Buah who has been appointed as the Deputy Minority Leader.



Commenting on the changes made by the party on Starr News with Naa Dedei Tettey, the Political Science Lecturer said “political parties undertake such exercises in order to win power and form the next government. So, any rule that they will make in order to wrestle power from whoever is holding political power they will do it. So, for me, it doesn’t come to me as a surprise at all.

Mr. Asante also believes there might be some happenings within the opposition party that caused this immediate change of leadership with the Minority.



“It’s gradually appearing to me that there is something that is going on in Parliament that the leadership of the party is not happy of, for which reason they want to make this change and the time that they are meeting is more significant. More often than not, you tend to see such changes when Parliament is about to start a sitting. But now that they are in recess and this thing comes in then you realize that there is something that is pushing them into doing that”, the lecturer reiterated.



The NDC party has also appointed Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza as the new Minority Chief Whip. He replaced Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Both Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintained their position as deputy Minority Whips.