Underfunding claim: Jinapor tenders evidence to expose Energy Commission

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Mr. John Jinapor

The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Mr. John Jinapor, has hit back at the Energy Commission asking it to be more diligent next time they attempt to respond to the Minority caucus on energy-related issues.

His comment comes on the back of the Commission’s supposed statement denying the claim that their budget was slashed by more than half as a result of the implementation of the Capping and Realignment Act introduced by the Akuffo-Addo Government.



But Jinapor in a response on Facebook has tendered evidence to back his claim as he released the report of the 2018 Energy Sector Levies and Accounts as submitted to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Offori-Atta.



“From the report, of the 35 million cedis collected, the commission received only 13 million denis representing a paltry 37.1%,” Jinapor said.

Below is Jinapor’s Evidence(Report of the 2018 Energy Sector Levies & Accounts):



