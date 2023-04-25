Unemployed Physician assistants picket MoH for postings

The group is demanding posting to enable them work

A group of unposted Physician assistants who graduated in 2020, today, Tuesday, 25 April 2023, are picketing the Ministry of Health.

The group is demanding posting to enable them work.



Three years of calling on officials to post them after graduating has fallen on deaf ears hence their decision to picket today.



The health workers, wielding placards with red armed bands and head bands said their protest has become necessary because all previous attempts to get the government to post them to health facilities have proven futile.

PRO for the Health Ministry, Isaac Offei Baah after receiving the professionals’ petition on behalf of the sector minister, explained that the Ministry only recruits upon receiving financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.



“The Ministry makes recruitment based on clearance that we receive from the Finance Ministry and so when we get the clearance, we will open the portal and then we will allow them to apply.”



“We understand the frustration they [the physician assistants] are showing now and we pray that going forward, as we dialogue, we will be able to make things easier,” Mr. Offei Baah added.