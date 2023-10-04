Unemployed charged for harming GPRTU Task Force member over loading fees

File photo

Source: GNA

There was drama at an Adentan Circuit Court when it prohibited a 32-year-old unemployed man from going to Accra Mall area to assist commercial drivers to load passengers.

Abdul Wahab (a loading Boy) was prohibited after he appeared before the court for allegedly causing harm to a member of GPRTU Task Force, Francis Donkor, over GHC 20 loading fees.



Charged with causing harm, the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, admitted Wahab to bail in the sum of GHC60, 000 with two sureties.



This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.



As part of the bail conditions, the court asked him to stay 100 meters away from the complainant Francis Donkor and member of Ghana Private Road Trust Union (GPRTU) and the area.



Wahab contended that on the day of the incident he assisted a commercial driver loading passengers and was to collect GHC20 from them.

However, he said, the complainant demanded that he (Wahab) hand over the loading fee to him.



Wahab told the court that he came to the area after 7:00pm to ply his trade. According to him, when the GPRTU Task Force closes, he takes over by loading passengers to find his daily bread.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said on July 19, 2023, the complainant visited the Accra Mall bus stop at about 9:00pm to help the drivers load their vehicles.



Prosecution said Wahab who was also at the scene trying to help drivers, took offence at the presence of the complainant and confronted him.



It said the complainant alerted the drivers not to deal with Wahab since his presence at the bus stop was illegal.

The prosecutor said the accused person became offended and pushed the complainant and he fell on the ground.



It said two persons, now at large, joined Wahab and subjected the complainant to severe beatings.



In the process, Wahab used a pavement block to hit the complainant’s chest and bolted.



The prosecutor said on July 20, 2023, the complainant reported the incident to the Police and on August 13, 2023, Wahab was arrested from his hideout.



It said Wahab admitted the offence in his caution statement.