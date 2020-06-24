Crime & Punishment

Unemployed gets three years for battery

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced Eric Nartey a 20 year unemployed man to three years imprisonment in hard labour for battering up a neighbor.

The convict who is also known as Dollar pleaded guilty to the charge of battery and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Arthur Smith.



Giving the facts of the case, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, prosecuting, said the convict and the victim, Master Vitus Adade also unemployed lives at Bakaano and Abease respectively while the complainant. Mrs. Rose Arthur, a trader, is the biological mother of the victim.



According to Sergeant Yakubu, on Monday, September 2, 2019, Master Adade sent her junior sister to buy food for him where she met Nartey on the way, who without any provocation assaulted her.

He said the girl reported what happened on the way to her brother who confronted Nartey about the issue in the company of his four other siblings. The prosecution said as a result of the confrontation which resulted in a fight where Nartey pulled out a knife from his trousers and stabbed Master Adade on his chest, left arm and shoulders inflicting multiple injuries on him. He said the victim fell unconscious and was taken to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and later referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he was admitted for three weeks.



Sergeant Yakubu said a complaint was lodged at the Police station but Nartey went into hiding was arrested on Wednesday, April 15 whilst being tried in a stealing case at the Court.

