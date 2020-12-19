Unemployed graduate job seeker dies a day after securing his dream job

Andrew Adomako-Jassie died after being gainfully employed

A thirty-year-old unemployed graduate job seeker, Andrew Adomako-Jassie aka Abodam has died a day after being gainfully employed having laboured for three years to get employed

According to reports, Andrew Adomako-Jassie has been roaming the streets of Ghana for three years to look for employment ever since he completed the University.



However, fortunately for Andrew Adomako-Jassie, he got his dream job but unfortunately, Andrew Adomako-Jassie died the day after he got the job with Ghana Immigration Service



Andrew Adomako-Jassie is said to have complained about headaches but died a few minutes after he was rushed to a health facility.

The bereaved family scheduled December 7, 2020, in commemoration of one week of his demise to plan the final funeral rites.



