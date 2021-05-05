Unemployed jailed for robbery

He has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court

A 22-year-old unemployed who attacked and robbed a senior high school graduate at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Richmond Yaw Chafuli was said to have attacked the victim with a machete and took away her iPhone, valued at GHc1,000.00 and other personal items and bolted.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court, presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that both the victim and the convict resided at Asuoyeboa.



He said on March 23, this year, at about 12 am, the victim was returning home after visiting a friend and the convict emerged from behind her and demanded that she surrendered all her belongings else she would be butchered.

Inspector Acheampong said the convict forcefully snatched the iPhone and other personal belongings of the victim and bolted.



He said in the course of the confrontation, the screams and shouts of the victim attracted some people to the scene to rescue her.



The prosecution said a witness in the case, who was among the rescuers, was able to identify the convict and a report was made to the Suntreso Police who arrested him.



In his caution statement, Chafuli admitted the offence and was charged accordingly.