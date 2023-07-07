Unemployed jailed nine months for stealing money box

File photo

Source: GNA

An unemployed, man who stole a money box with an amount of GH₵135.00 has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

Joshua Alarbi, is also said to have unlawfully entered the apartment of one Silas Beauty to steal the money box and its contents.



Alarbi, who was charged with unlawful entry and stealing pleaded guilty with an explanation that he stole the said money box to get money to do his Ghana Card.



The Court presided over by Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, after listening to the explanation of the accused person, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to three months on unlawful entry and nine months on stealing, all to run concurrently.



The facts as presented by Police Inspector Ansah Da-Costa, prosecuting was that the complainant Stephen Nana Sarpong Dodoo is the Manager of Biney Apartments located at Nungua Addogono.



The prosecution said both the complainant and the convict was resided at Nungua Addogono.



It said on the June 25, 2023 at about 1200 hours, the convict entered one of the apartments belonging to one Silas Confidence Beauty, a witness in this case on the first floor of the apartments through a balcony window and ransacked the room including her wardrobe, whilst she was away on a visit to a friend at East Legon.

The prosecution said the convict stole a 32 inches LG television fixed in the apartment, cash sum of GHS 1000.oo and an empty money box.



It said during the act, one of the tenants, who was then awake, spotted the accused person raising an alarm.



The prosecution said the convict upon sensing danger abandoned the booty on the balcony of the apartment and attempted to escape from the scene.



It said luck, however, eluded him and he was arrested by the occupant of the apartment and handed over to the Nungua police.



The prosecution said during investigations, the convict admitted the offence in his statement.