Unemployed man jailed 15 years for defilement

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has sentenced Stephen Owusu, a 40-year-old unemployed, 15 years in hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Owusu pleaded guilty to a charge of defiling a minor.



Detective Chief Inspector (D/C Inspt.) Timothy Ahiaduvor, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Osei Kofi Amoako, Esq. that the complainant, a project officer of Schaefer Child Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation based at Dormaa-Ahenkro, while the victim is vulnerable to the care of the complainant.



He said in the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2023, when the victim was returning from an errand, the convict met her on the way and sent her to buy a ball of kenkey for him, but the victim returned to inform the convict that there was no kenkey.

D/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor said when the victim wanted to give back the cash of GhC10.00 to buy the kenkey, the convict held her hands, lured her into his room, removed her panties and sexually assaulted her.



The prosecutor said when the convict was satisfied, he asked the victim to go with the GhC10.00 as compensation, adding that later the victim reported the incident to the project officer who brought her to the Police Station and reported the case.



D/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor stated the victim was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted the offence.