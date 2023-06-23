0
Menu
News

Unemployed man jailed 15 years for defilement

Jailed File photo

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has sentenced Stephen Owusu, a 40-year-old unemployed, 15 years in hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Owusu pleaded guilty to a charge of defiling a minor.

Detective Chief Inspector (D/C Inspt.) Timothy Ahiaduvor, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Osei Kofi Amoako, Esq. that the complainant, a project officer of Schaefer Child Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation based at Dormaa-Ahenkro, while the victim is vulnerable to the care of the complainant.

He said in the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2023, when the victim was returning from an errand, the convict met her on the way and sent her to buy a ball of kenkey for him, but the victim returned to inform the convict that there was no kenkey.

D/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor said when the victim wanted to give back the cash of GhC10.00 to buy the kenkey, the convict held her hands, lured her into his room, removed her panties and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecutor said when the convict was satisfied, he asked the victim to go with the GhC10.00 as compensation, adding that later the victim reported the incident to the project officer who brought her to the Police Station and reported the case.

D/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor stated the victim was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted the offence.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Related Articles: