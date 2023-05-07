Unemployment can lead to terrorism, rebellion and criminality – Analyst

Adib Saani

Adib Saani, a security analyst, has stated that unemployment is the greatest existential threat to our national security.

He noted that it is part of our human vulnerability and that it has been proven to create terrorism, rebellion, criminality, and other security concerns.



He was reacting to the Ghana Statistical Service’s most recent unemployment numbers.



According to the data, unemployment has risen from 19% to more than 25%.



The reported figure revealed two-thirds of the unemployed were females.



Adib Saani, in response to the report, stated that these are concerning data that must be addressed.

According to him, we play politics with unemployment, and he doesn’t accept these stats because some of the jobs listed as jobs aren’t.



“We pretend to employ people, and they also pretend to work,” he bemoaned. Graduates from our universities, unemployed nurses, and others are all over, so when I look at these figures, I know something is wrong. These statistics are typically intended to make the government appear good. The unemployment rate is alarming. The remedy was successful, and the kikes of NABCO and others no longer had jobs.



What you should do is create an environment conducive to the growth of the private sector. Several businesses in the country are experiencing difficulties. This government vowed to shift Ghana from taxing to production, but we are currently paying historic levels of taxation.”



He called the scenario “irresponsible governance” and “unfortunate.”



“On an unprecedented scale, Ghanaians are willing to travel outside the country to seek greener pastures. Several people call me requesting to know if I could assist them travel or leave the country because the situation in Ghana is terrible. Our minimum wage is the worst in the world.”