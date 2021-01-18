Ungrateful Mahama used and dumped me like a piece of rag – Akua Donkor cries

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Akua Donkor

The controversial 2020 presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has recounted how she was used and dumped by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Madam Akua Donkor who has described the 2020 presidential candidate for the largest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama as ungrateful claimed she sacrificed her life to defend him (John Dramani Mahama) when he was president of Ghana amidst attacks from the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said she has regretted fighting for and defending John Dramani Mahama when he was president.



According to Akua Donkor, “I took John Dramani Mahama as my son and he even called me his mother but he dumped me like a piece of rag”.

“I remember I went to his office to wait for him and when he came, he behaved as if he doesn’t know me. His bodyguard told him I was around but he prevented me from seeing him. I was there and I was unable to see him before leaving his office” Madam Akua Donkor recounted.



“People thought I was milking John Dramani Mahama because I was close to him but I was bleeding seriously. I continued to defend him because I thought he was going to change but he never recognized how I helped him”. He added



Madam Akua Donkor added “I was happy when John Dramani lost 2016 general elections and I wasn’t surprised because he rejected my good counsel and advice. How can you use and dump your mother and you want God to give you victory. It will never happen”.