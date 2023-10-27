UniMAC-GIJ holds Second Edition of Graduate Mini-Seminar for Lebanese Scholarship beneficiaries

The beneficiaries in a pose with members of the Lebanese Embassy and community in Ghana

Five master’s graduates of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ) were given the opportunity to present research findings on various topics concerning the relationship between Ghana and the Lebanese Community in Ghana.

The event took place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and marked the second edition of the Graduate Mini-Seminar for the Lebanese Scholarship Beneficiaries 2023.



In his opening remarks, the Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at UniMAC, Dr. Collins Adu-Bempah Brobbey, highlighted the significance of the event for the existing relationship between the Lebanese Embassy in Ghana and the university.



He stated, "Indeed, today's second edition of the Mini Seminar confirms the commitment of both institutions, if not the entrenched partnership established by our Institute and the Lebanese Community in Ghana."



Dr. Brobbey expressed his gratitude to the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Maher Kheir, and the Lebanese Community for their support toward UnIMAC students' education.



He emphasized that the seminar provided a platform for the beneficiaries to share the knowledge they had acquired from their studies with their sponsors.

"In all, I must say emphatically that students who have benefited from this scheme remain highly appreciative and will remain indebted to the Lebanese Ambassador in particular and the good people of the Lebanese community in general for their dependable support," he stated.



The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, who was the special guest for the event, expressed hope that the students, through their research projects, had the opportunity to broaden their horizons about Lebanese culture and further deepen the ties between his country and Ghana.



"Since the first edition last year, we have seen the amazing rewards of this great initiative. I must say the Lebanese Community was happy with the first edition, and we expect to see what you've discovered about Lebanon so far, especially the fact that Lebanon is a beacon of journalism and media in the Middle East and the entire Gulf region."



"We believe that the experience has been educative for you all as it exposes you to other cultures. This exposure is significant for your professional development,"



"This mini seminar assures that you are on the right path to becoming brilliant journalists and communication professionals. I strongly believe that without a global view of happenings in the world, you can't be successful communicators. While I commend you all on your research about Lebanon and Ghana, I'd like to add that this is just the beginning. This research opens a big window for new horizons," Ambassador Maher Kheir added.





The five beneficiaries, namely Sophia Owusu, Agnes Bekoe Ansah, Jessica Opoku Achia, Emmanuel Badu Annor Kwabena, and Theodore Abiwu Korku Mawutor, presented their research theses, covering findings and recommendations on various topics related to the relationship between Ghana and the Lebanese community in the country.



Instituted in 2012, the Lebanese Scholarship Award (LSA) provides financial support to brilliant but needy students in the area of tuition fees for the entirety of their study, leading to the award of Bachelor's and Master's degrees. A total of forty-six (46) UniMAC-GIJ students have benefited from the Lebanese Scholarship Award since its inception.



This number includes thirty (30) students who have already graduated with master's degrees, three (3) who have just completed their coursework and are yet to graduate, and four (4) master's students who are currently enrolled. Additionally, eight (8) undergraduates have also benefited from the Lebanese Scholarships scheme.



