Unidentified man found dead in Koforidua

An unidentified man's lifeless body was discovered in the suburb of Abogri, located in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

As of now, the cause of the man's death remains unknown, and the authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.



The body was found with a distressing sight - it was chained to a signpost, and a piece of cloth was wrapped around the man's bottom.



Additionally, a burnt tricycle, suspected to belong to the deceased, was found not far from where his body was located.



In response to the incident, the Police acted promptly and took the body to the St. Joseph Hospital at Effiduase, another area in Koforidua.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will be working to identify the deceased and reach out to the public for any potential leads or information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.



