Uniformed military fingered in Manso Forest illegal mining; providing cover for Chinese

The uniformed military men were guarding illegal Chinese Miners

A report filed by Erastus Asare Donkor of the Multimedia Group suggests that some armed Military men are guarding illegal Chinese Miners in the Manso forest.

In the video which has been shared on social media, the task-force in charge of fighting illegal Mining is seen to have identified Military uniforms on the premises where illegal mining was ongoing.



They decided to pick the uniforms but the Military personnel who drove in numbering over 30, angrily took back the uniforms picked up by the taskforce sparking a heated argument with some vigilantes.



The Military forces the Joy News reporter to stop recording what was going on.

The Military men forcibly delete videos from their cameras and destroyed the driving mirror of the car used by the Multimedia Group.



The task-force is prevented from leaving the mining site and the Chinese Nationals are released.



But a call from the Military High Command and the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology ensured that the task-force is left to leave the mining site.