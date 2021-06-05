Unilever presents items to Tema, Police Command

Tema Police Command receiving the items

Source: GNA

The Management of Unilever Ghana Limited on Friday paid a working visit to the Tema Police Regional Command and supported personnel with some assorted products.

The products, which included boxes of Close-up and Pepsodent toothpaste, Key soap and Lipton teabags, were to support officers and men of the Tema Police for their contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr George Owusu Ansah, the General Manager of Unilever, said the items were to show appreciation to the Police for their work, especially during the high-points of the COVID-19, to ensure that recalcitrant members of the public adhered to the protocol.



He said as a corporate entity, they had enjoyed the cordial relationship with the police and other stakeholders and, therefore, decided to pay a visit to the leadership to offer their support.



Mr Owusu Ansah said apart from having a peaceful atmosphere to work in, most of its 1,000 direct staff resided in and around Tema and, therefore, their safety was paramount to the company`s productivity.



Touching on Unilever’s operations, he said the Ghana factory produced about 70 per cent of its total productivity, creating indirect jobs for its raw material suppliers as well as distributors.

That, he said, also helped to reduce crime as many people had gainful employment adding that about 40 per cent of its workforce were women, with efforts being made to increase the number to 50 per cent.



Mr Owusu Ansah was accompanied by Mr Michael Otchere Duah, the Human Resource Manager, and Mr Henry Malm, Head of Communication, among other staff.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Tema Regional Police Commander, thanked Unilever for the gesture saying it would go a long way to motivate the personnel to give of their best.



He said the Command would present the items to men who got injured in the course of duty as well as the patrol teams to encourage them during night duties.



DCOP Sasraku said the Tema Police Command was focusing on crime prevention and even though miscreants existed in every society, the Command aimed to reduce their activities to the barest minimum.

He added that even though police could investigate and prosecute deviants, they could not provide protection for the emotional effect of crimes on victims, therefore the need for all to protect themselves.



DCOP Sasraku said working during the peak of the COVID-19 was not easy as personnel were uncertain as to whether they could contract the virus from suspects during arrest.



The Police Commanders team included DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah, Deputy Regional Police Commander; Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Regional Police Crime Officer, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Regional Public Relations Officer, and ASP Patricia Akuamaoh Boateng, Acting Staff Officer.