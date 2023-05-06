Uninformed and ignorance-laden allegation - Lawyer replies GAF for cautioning him over military rank

Former Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu

Former Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu has denied allegations made by the Ghana Armed Forces, stating that he has never used his military rank in his civilian life.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recently cautioned him via a press statement against presenting himself as a retired captain or ex-captain of the army.



The GAF stated that they had noticed the unauthorized use of military rank by the lawyer, who had been referring to himself as "Captain Retired" or "Ex-Captain" in relation to his political ambitions and media appearances.



However, in a press statement, the lawyer explained that "The statement falsely and misguidedly alleges that I have used my military rank in my civilian life. Under the circumstances, I am compelled to issue this public statement to deny the uninformed, misguided, and ignorance-laden allegation of the Ghana Armed Forces that I have used my military rank in media appearances. I have not, on any occasion, whether public or private, addressed myself or caused myself to be introduced as Captain Jamal Tonzua,” 3news.com quoted the lawyer to have said.



He further expressed his concern about the GAF's disclosure of private information regarding his period of service, deeming it a flagrant violation of the law that should not be repeated.



He added that his dedication to strengthening the democratic control, accountability, and integrity of the Ghana Armed Forces remains his priority.



